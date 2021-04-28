Louisville officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid retiring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is retiring. police spokesperson Beth Ruoff tells news outlets that Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is planning to retire from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 1. Mattingly was shot in the leg during the March 13, 2020, raid. Taylor’s boyfriend fired at him after believing an intruder was breaking into the apartment. Mattingly was shot in the femoral artery, but has recovered. Mattingly said in a statement that the U.S. Justice Department announcement this week that it is investigating Louisville police did not affect his decision.