Losing a congressional seat could lead to fewer voices being heard

ROCKFORD (WREX)—Earlier this week, information was confirmed that Illinois would be losing a congressional seat due to a decrease in population.

Now, 13 WREX is is learning this lost could lead to fewer voices being heard.

Northern Illinois University Political Science Professor Mitch Pickerill says when a state loses a congressional seat redistricting occurs and lawmakers will have to represent more people.

If lawmakers represent a larger area and more people, then

Fewer voices are heard in Washington D.C.

But Pickerill says the good news for our area is that we didn't lose as much population as other areas.

"All indications are that most of the population loss came from downstate, so one would anticipate, every district is going to get bigger, but one would anticipate that there will be some consolidation of district down there. The Rockford area, from what we know so far, might now feel that impact," said Pickerill.

Pickerill does note we won't know which areas will be impacted the most because the census bureau is still releasing information about population loss in our state.

And Illinois lawmakers haven't decided how they plan to re-draw the maps.



We are expected to learn more about the population loss at the end of the summer.