Harris, Pelosi make history seated behind Biden at speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are making history as the first two women to share the stage in Congress during a presidential address. President Joe Biden is delivering his first prime-time speech before a joint session of Congress. He greeted the two women standing behind him with a “Madam Speaker” and “Madam Vice President.” He then declared, “No president has ever said those words — and it’s about time.” Pelosi is there as leader of the House. Harris, the first woman and first person of color elected vice president, joins in her role as president of the Senate.