GOP cries ‘flip-flop’ on Pritzker, wants independent map

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) --Illinois Republicans are berating the state's Democratic governor for backing away from a pledge he made as a candidate to support an independently drawn political-district map.

Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stand by his 2018 pledge to veto a map drawn by politicians. Pritzker this week said he promised to veto an unfair map and would review the work of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly for fairness.

Republican Sen. Jason Barickman of Bloomington is sponsoring legislation to create a commission of independent members chosen by the Supreme Court to take politics out of reapportionment.