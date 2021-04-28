Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him

CHICAGO (AP) — Newly released video shows that a 22-year-old Chicago man who was fleeing from police had his back turned and appeared to drop a gun when an officer fatally shot him late last month. Chicago’s independent police review board released video Wednesday of yet another fatal shooting by police — this time of a 22-year-old Latino man who was shot in the back late last month during a foot chase. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for calm Wednesday before the release of the March 31 footage of the shooting of Alvarez. It was a repeat of just two weeks ago, when she called for peace before the release of footage showing police kill a 13-year-old Adam Toledo.