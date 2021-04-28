Columbus mayor requests federal probe of police force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has asked the Department of Justice for an investigation into the city’s police department following a series of police killings of Black people. The Democratic mayor says while the city is committed to reform and has already established a number of “significant” changes in the past few years, it is not enough. Wednesday’s request said a culture change is needed inside the police department. The Justice Department recently announced it’s opening probes into policing in Louisville, Kentucky, over the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, and in Minneapolis following last year’s death of George Floyd.