Stocks pause as investors gauge earnings, await Biden speech

Stocks were little changed in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors take in a big wave of earnings reports from major U.S. companies. Investors are also looking ahead to an announcement on interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve and a prime-time speech from President Joe Biden to lay out his $1.8 trillion spending plan. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1%, with companies slightly more companies falling than rising. Google’s parent company jumped 4% after the online giant reported that its profit more than doubled as digital advertising soared. Bond yields were relatively stable.