Arkansas man charged in Capitol riot released pending trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will be allowed to return home pending trial. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper granted a motion Tuesday allowing Richard Barnett’s release from federal custody in Washington, D.C. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the judge’s order will include “specific conditions of release,” including location monitoring by GPS and surrender of his passport, among others. Barnett faces three federal charges. If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison.