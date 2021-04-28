8 people dead in building blaze in Latvian capital Riga

HELSINKI (AP) — Official in Latvia say eight people, some of them foreign nationals, have died in a fire at a building that housed an illegal hostel in the center of Riga, the capital. Firefighters and rescuers from the Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the scene in the heart of Riga at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. news agency Baltic News Service reported that the building’s sixth floor and roof were on fire. Rescuers found eight people dead and evacuated 24 others. At least six people were hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation.