US agency seeks to speed up Native American land decisions

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Interior Department officials have moved to reverse policies adopted under former President Donald Trump that Native American leaders said were hindering efforts by tribes to establish, consolidate and govern their homelands. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order Tuesday that allows regional officials within the Bureau of Indian Affairs to approve the transfer of off-reservation land into trust for tribes. Under Trump, those decisions were made in Washington and critics said that effectively froze some land transfers. Putting land into trust gives the federal government legal title, while tribes or individual members can use the land for their own interests and not have to pay state and local taxes.