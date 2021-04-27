Scattered storms signal an end to the summer-like weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The summer warmth won't last into Wednesday, though we won't fall back into cold conditions again. During the transition, a few storms bubble up and bring a slight risk for hail.

Wednesday morning showers:

The weather has been very warm over the last two days. Temperatures were 20 degrees above average Tuesday afternoon. We reverse direction and cool off over the upcoming two days.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday morning.

A cold front slowly passes through the Stateline by early Wednesday morning. Isolated showers and storms bubble up ahead of the front, but don't plan on a soggy morning. The showers and storms will be very hit-or-miss.

A slight risk for large hail is possible with the morning storms.

In general, look for showers and storms between 3 am and 8 am. There is a slight risk for a strong to severe storm or two in the mix. Large hail is the only threat we'd face if the storms are able to get going. Do yourself a favor and park the car under protection. Check the 13 Weather Authority app for storms before heading out in the morning.

Cooling off:

After a chance for rain in the early morning, the rest of Wednesday looks a lot quieter. We could see spotty showers again in the late afternoon and evening, but most if not all of Wednesday's showers stay south of I-80. Meanwhile, look for a cloudy and cooler day. Temperatures fall into the upper 60's, or nearly 20 degrees colder than Tuesday.

We remain in the 60's through the rest of the work week. The weekend provides dry and warmer conditions as temperatures warm back into the 70's. We enter the first full week of May with the 60's in the forecast. Overall, spring weather returns long term as the 80's stay away for a while.