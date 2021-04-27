ISP to patrol construction zones to catch drivers speeding

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Transportation marked Work Zone Awareness Week with the troubling statistic that 37 construction workers died working on Illinois roads in 2020.

"Just follow the signs, watch the workers, follow flaggers' signs. If it says stop, please stop. Be patient," IDOT Engineer Masood Ahmad pleaded with drivers during a Tuesday news conference.

Illinois State Police will monitor construction zones with vans that will capture a vehicle's speed, a photo of the driver and the vehicle's license plate. The goal is to hold drivers accountable when they speed in a work zone.

"Basically, take into consideration that we're out there trying to improve the road system for your use. So it would be great if you gave us consideration," IDOT Highway Maintainer Bill Spielman said. "It's mostly about the driver's safety, not necessarily our safety."

The Morgan Street Bridge is lit up in orange this week to mark Work Zone Awareness Week.