Alaska candidate shadowed by anti-gay article, election post

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Alaska has previously written articles in support of an organization that espoused gay conversion therapy, questioned the integrity of elections and described the “Twilight” books and movies as evil. Kelly Tshibaka says the posts and articles as first reported by CNN are proof her campaign is gaining momentum. She tells The Associated Press that allegations regarding voting integrity should be investigated. She later apologized if her gay conversion article offended anyone and said same-sex marriage is settled law. And she says Alaskans will care more about who will protect oil and gas jobs than the “Twilight” vampire fiction..