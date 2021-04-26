Breonna Taylor’s death sparks investigation into Louisville policing

WASHINGTON (WREX/AP) — The Justice Department will investigate policing practices in Louisville in wake of Breonna Taylor's 2020 death, according to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Taylor died in March 2020 after she was shot multiple times in her home by the Louisville Police Department.

The Justice Department announced last week it would launch an investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd's death.