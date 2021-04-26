Egypt officials: 9 men executed for 2013 attack on police

CAIRO (AP) — Security officials and a rights lawyer say Egyptian authorities have executed nine men convicted of murder in an attack on a police station in 2013, The assault resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including 11 police. The nine men, who were hanged, were found guilty of attacking a police station in the town of Kerdasa close to the pyramids at Giza in 2013 in the aftermath of the military’s ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, according to the officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media. Egypt was one of four Middle Eastern countries topping the global list of executioners in 2020, according to Amnesty International.