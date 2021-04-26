Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Apple plans to invest more than $1 billion in North Carolina to build the company’s first East Coast campus. The move is expected to bring at least 3,000 new jobs to the state. The company announced Monday that the development is part of an effort to up its U.S. investment as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Carolina project falls under a commitment from Apple to invest $430 billion and add a total of 20,000 new jobs over the next five years. Apple is expanding its teams in Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, New York, California and other states.