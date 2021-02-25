Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barry (Western) 47, Pleasant Hill 20
Batavia 75, St. Charles East 67
Brother Rice 48, Marmion 36
Calhoun 44, Brussels 27
Champaign Central 57, Peoria Manual 55
Chicago (Christ the King) 58, Holy Trinity 33
Chicago Little Village 67, Kennedy 47
Clifton Central 72, Dwight 62
Corliss 65, Brooks Academy 51
DePaul College Prep 55, Providence 38
Dixon 70, Stillman Valley 59
Donovan 42, Cullom Tri-Point 41
East Dubuque 47, Stockton 27
Effingham St. Anthony 60, Dieterich 30
Elverado 42, Shawnee 34
Freeport (Aquin) 69, Pecatonica 57
Galena 65, Warren 42
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Beecher 47
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 59, Winnebago 54
Gillespie 72, Litchfield 40
Goreville 59, Trico 37
Granite City 49, Alton Marquette 31
Hersey 65, Elk Grove 33
Hillsboro 61, Greenville 47
Hinckley-Big Rock 61, Somonauk 58
Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 49, Hammond Science and Tech, Ind. 46
Huntley 50, McHenry 39
Indian Creek 84, Serena 52
Kaneland 41, Sandwich 39
Kenwood 96, Clemente 56
LaSalle-Peru 54, Plano 48
Lena-Winslow 55, Scales Mound 52
Leo 61, Montini 57
Libertyville 54, Carmel 45
Lincoln 35, New Berlin 18
Lindblom 47, Chicago (Jones) 36
Lockport 56, Joliet Catholic 32
Loyola 60, Providence-St. Mel 35
Midland 77, Heyworth 72
New Trier 48, Glenbrook North 40
Northridge Prep 43, IC Catholic 40
Olney (Richland County) 50, Paris 46
Orangeville 70, Durand 25
Oregon 62, Mendota 58, OT
Ottawa 61, Rochelle 58
Ottawa Marquette 63, St. Bede 49
Pana 59, Roxana 39
Pawnee 55, North Greene 52
Piasa Southwestern 54, Carlinville 45
Riverside-Brookfield 61, Andrew 53
Robinson 61, Flora 48
Schurz 41, Amundsen 35
St. Charles North 51, Glenbard North 39
St. Francis 64, Kankakee (McNamara) 63
St. Laurence 69, De La Salle 61
Stanford Olympia 72, Rantoul 57
Stevenson 60, Dundee-Crown 46
Taft 76, Chicago (Ogden International) 61
Thompsonville 42, Pope County 30
Vandalia 56, Staunton 42
Walther Christian Academy 60, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 54
Watseka (coop) 69, Fisher 57
Westlake 76, Christian Liberty Academy 55
Wethersfield 48, Lewistown 46
Wheaton North 43, Geneva 32
Wheaton Warrenville South 58, Lake Park 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 49, Blue Ridge 29
Carlyle 46, East Alton-Wood River 39
Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Chrisman 11
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 20, Bowen 20, OT
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 34, Juarez 33
Chicago CICS-Longwood 20, Bowen 20, OT
Christian Liberty Academy 42, Alden-Hebron 24
Elverado 46, Shawnee 21
Flora 53, Lawrenceville 35
Freeport (Aquin) 57, East Dubuque 41
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Donovan 30
Gillespie 37, Litchfield 25
Hamilton County 63, Bluford Webber 16
Herscher 42, Kankakee Grace Christian 9
Hillsboro 53, Greenville 50
Holy Trinity 52, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 17
Hyde Park 42, Brooks Academy 34
IC Catholic 53, Riverside-Brookfield 46
Jacksonville Routt 60, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 24
Joliet Catholic 45, Woodstock Marian 34
Julian 16, Chicago Washington 15
Kaneland 48, Sandwich 30
Knoxville 52, Monmouth United 26
Lake Zurich 46, Lake Forest 36
Libertyville 91, Zion Benton 21
Lisle (Benet Academy) 48, Nazareth 22
Marist 60, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 58
Mendota 56, Oregon 47
Monmouth-Roseville 47, Orion 25
Morgan Park 68, Lindblom 31
Naperville Neuqua Valley 50, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 47
North Greene 61, Franklin 50
O’Fallon 74, Belleville East 43
Ottawa 32, Rochelle 27
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Champaign Central 43
Piasa Southwestern 57, Carlinville 31
Quincy Notre Dame 51, Mendon Unity 46
Sandburg 51, Providence 47
Shelbyville 62, Warrensburg-Latham 49
St. Bede 49, Ottawa Marquette 40
St. Viator 77, Carmel 71
Stevenson 61, Waukegan 34
Stillman Valley 51, Dixon 50
Tri-County 89, Argenta-Oreana 33
Warren 27, Mundelein 21
Watseka (coop) 54, Fisher 23
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 49, Neoga 41
