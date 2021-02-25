Stephen King talks about crime, creativity and new novel

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen King doesn’t tell only horror stories. He’s written about everything from baseball to prisons to pandemics. Over the past decade, King has written three novels for the imprint Hard Case Crime: “Joyland,” “The Colorado Kid” and “Later,” which comes out this week. He loves sharing a publisher with such giants of the past as James M. Cain and Mickey Spillane. And he loves the old-fashioned pulp illustrations used on the covers. At the same time, King enjoys writing a crime story that is more than a crime story _ or hardly a crime story at all. He says he wants to tell a good story and is happy if it doesn’t fit one particular genre.