Pakistani, Indian militaries agree to stop firing in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Rival neighbors Pakistan and India have pledged to stop firing weapons across the border in disputed Kashmir, promising to adhere to a 2003 accord that has been largely ignored. If indeed implemented, the move would be a major step in defusing tensions in the highly militarized Himalayan region, and open a possibility for broader detente between the two nuclear-armed powers. Artillery, rockets and even small arms fire have been regularly exchanged between troops on opposite sides of the border, killing hundreds since the original ceasefire was signed. Officials from both sides say Thursday that this time the two militaries themselves are making vocal commitments, with senior generals reaching an understanding.