Hunger-striking Ethiopia politicians ‘deteriorating’ in jail

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Lawyers representing jailed Ethiopian opposition politicians say they are concerned for the lives of their clients, whose hunger strike has gone on for nearly a month and drawn international attention as they protest their treatment by the government. One lawyer says “four of them have continued with their hunger strike and their health is deteriorating quickly.” The jailed politicians have rejected the terror-related charges against them as politically motivated. They assert that their arrests were meant to deny them the chance to take part in Ethiopia’s upcoming national election in June. Ethiopia says politicians behind bars will not be able to run.