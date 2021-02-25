France extends lifetime of its oldest nuclear reactors

PARIS (AP) — France’s nuclear safety authority has agreed to extend the operational lifetime of the country’s 32 oldest nuclear reactors by a decade to a total of as much as 50 years. The public electricity company that operates the nuclear plants, EDF, is in charge of ensuring the safety of the reactors, which had previously been intended to run for 40 years. Nuclear energy currently provides about 70% of French electricity, more than in any other country. France aims to reduce that proportion to 50% by 2035 while boosting renewable energy.