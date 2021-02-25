Israeli DM moves to halt plan to share virus vaccines

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has called for an immediate halt in plans to ship surplus coronavirus vaccines to a group of allied nations, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of acting without oversight or transparency. In a letter to the prime minister Thursday, Benny Gantz said the decision to share vaccines was taken without “discussions in the relevant forums.” On Wednesday, Netanyahu said he personally decided to send surplus vaccines to a series of diplomatic allies. He didn’t identify the countries. But a list obtained by an Israeli TV station suggested a number of them supported Israel’s claim to the contested city of Jerusalem as its capital.