Cyprus eases lockdown but curfew, ban on gatherings remain

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will reopen high schools, gyms, pools, dance academies and art galleries on March 1 in a further, incremental easing of the country’s second nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said Thursday that easing the six-week-old lockdown should proceed “slowly, cautiously and in a controlled manner” because the country’s infection rate remains slightly above the safety limits of the European Union’s disease prevention agency. Twice-daily excursions requiring SMS approval and a 9:00pm-5:00am curfew won’t stay in place. A ban on public gatherings will also remain in effect, despite a march last weekend that drew thousands of people.