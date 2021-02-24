Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

New
9:57 pm Illinois Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barry (Western) 47, Pleasant Hill 20

Batavia 75, St. Charles East 67

Brother Rice 48, Marmion 36

Calhoun 44, Brussels 27

Champaign Central 57, Peoria Manual 55

Chicago (Christ the King) 58, Holy Trinity 33

Chicago Little Village 67, Kennedy 47

Clifton Central 72, Dwight 62

Corliss 65, Brooks Academy 51

DePaul College Prep 55, Providence 38

Dixon 70, Stillman Valley 59

Donovan 42, Cullom Tri-Point 41

East Dubuque 47, Stockton 27

Galena 65, Warren 42

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Beecher 47

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 59, Winnebago 54

Gillespie 72, Litchfield 40

Goreville 59, Trico 37

Granite City 49, Alton Marquette 31

Hillsboro 61, Greenville 47

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 49, Hammond Science and Tech, Ind. 46

Huntley 50, McHenry 39

Indian Creek 84, Serena 52

Kaneland 41, Sandwich 39

Kenwood 96, Clemente 56

LaSalle-Peru 54, Plano 48

Lena-Winslow 55, Scales Mound 52

Leo 61, Montini 57

Lincoln 35, New Berlin 18

Lindblom 47, Chicago (Jones) 36

Lockport 56, Joliet Catholic 32

Loyola 60, Providence-St. Mel 35

Midland 77, Heyworth 72

New Trier 48, Glenbrook North 40

Northridge Prep 43, IC Catholic 40

Olney (Richland County) 50, Paris 46

Orangeville 70, Durand 25

Oregon 62, Mendota 58, OT

Ottawa 61, Rochelle 58

Ottawa Marquette 63, St. Bede 49

Pana 59, Roxana 39

Pawnee 55, North Greene 52

Piasa Southwestern 54, Carlinville 45

Riverside-Brookfield 61, Andrew 53

Robinson 61, Flora 48

Rockford Lutheran 76, Rock Falls 49

Schurz 41, Amundsen 35

St. Charles North 51, Glenbard North 39

St. Francis 64, Kankakee (McNamara) 63

St. Laurence 69, De La Salle 61

Stevenson 60, Dundee-Crown 46

Sycamore 61, Morris 5

Taft 76, Chicago (Ogden International) 61

Thompsonville 42, Pope County 30

Walther Christian Academy 60, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 54

Watseka (coop) 69, Fisher 57

Westlake 76, Christian Liberty Academy 55

Wheaton North 43, Geneva 32

Wheaton Warrenville South 58, Lake Park 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 49, Blue Ridge 29

Carlyle 46, East Alton-Wood River 39

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 20, Bowen 20, OT

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 34, Juarez 33

Chicago CICS-Longwood 20, Bowen 20, OT

Christian Liberty Academy 42, Alden-Hebron 24

Elverado 46, Shawnee 21

Flora 53, Lawrenceville 35

Freeport (Aquin) 57, East Dubuque 41

Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Donovan 30

Gillespie 37, Litchfield 25

Hamilton County 63, Bluford Webber 16

Hillsboro 53, Greenville 50

Holy Trinity 52, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 17

Hyde Park 42, Brooks Academy 34

IC Catholic 53, Riverside-Brookfield 46

Julian 16, Chicago Washington 15

Knoxville 52, Monmouth United 26

Lake Zurich 46, Lake Forest 36

Libertyville 91, Zion Benton 21

Lisle (Benet Academy) 48, Nazareth 22

Marist 60, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 58

Mendota 56, Oregon 47

Morgan Park 68, Lindblom 31

North Greene 61, Franklin 50

O’Fallon 74, Belleville East 43

Ottawa 32, Rochelle 27

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Champaign Central 43

Piasa Southwestern 57, Carlinville 31

Quincy Notre Dame 51, Mendon Unity 46

Sandburg 51, Providence 47

Shelbyville 62, Warrensburg-Latham 49

St. Bede 49, Ottawa Marquette 40

St. Viator 77, Carmel 71

Stillman Valley 51, Dixon 50

Sycamore 61, Morris 5

Watseka (coop) 54, Fisher 23

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 49, Neoga 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content