Virginia GOP to choose nominees at convention in Lynchburg

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans have opted to hold an in-person convention at Liberty University in May to choose their nominee for governor. At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, party leaders rejected an effort to hold a more inclusive firehouse primary. Party officials say they’ll make accommodations to ensure their convention doesn’t violate pandemic restrictions against mass gatherings, and that participants could stay in their car and vote. But convention opponents, including gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, say it will be impossible to modify the rules to hold a single-site convention. Chase And on Friday, Liberty University emphasized that no deal had been made and that it was only interested in leasing off-campus facilities that it owns.