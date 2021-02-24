UN: India coast guard helping Rohingya adrift in Andaman Sea

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says the Indian coast guard has found a boat carrying Rohingya refugees adrift in the Andaman Sea and is provided them with food, water and medical care. The agency says the Indian coast guard responded to its request for a search and rescue team. There’s no immediate comment from India. The boat is believed to have left Bangladesh two weeks ago and then broken down at sea, with the U.N. and rights groups reporting many of the about 90 refugees on board are suffering acute dehydration. Their families are worried many may have already died. A group monitoring Rohingya refugees from Myanmar says it has information that at least eight people had died.