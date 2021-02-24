Turkish police nab Iraqi IS suspect, rescue Yazidi girl

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police have detained a suspected Iraqi Islamic State group militant and rescued a 7-year-old girl from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority he had allegedly been holding captive. Turkey’s state-run news agency said Wednesday the man was detained in an early morning raid in the capital Ankara. The suspect had once served as an officer in the Iraqi army, the agency said, adding that police and the country’s intelligence agency had been monitoring his moves. They timed the raid so that the child was not placed at risk, the agency reported. The girl was placed in the care of Turkey’s social services.