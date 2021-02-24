Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
12:05 am Illinois Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 37, Hampshire 25

Altamont 61, Neoga 59

Anna-Jonesboro 61, Sparta 51

Arcola 52, Okaw Valley 44

Augusta Southeastern 67, West Hancock 45

Aurora Christian 68, Kankakee (McNamara) 65

Barrington 51, Schaumburg 39

Belleville East 69, East St. Louis 66

Bensenville (Fenton) 58, Glenbard South 54

Benton 46, Murphysboro/Elverado 43

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 76, Addison Trail 51

Bloomington 71, Urbana 42

Bloomington Central Catholic 49, Monticello 42

Bluford Webber 40, Woodlawn 26

Breese Central 55, Salem 33

Breese Mater Dei 77, Waterloo Gibault 39

Brimfield 52, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 47

Buffalo Tri-City 77, Calvary 69

Bunker Hill 43, Mount Olive 38

Burlington Central 70, Prairie Ridge 46

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 68, Astoria/VIT Co-op 43

Calhoun 56, North Greene 49

Casey-Westfield 58, Marshall 45

Centralia Christ Our Rock 72, Grayville 49

Cerro Gordo 90, Fisher 74

Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Rantoul 37

Charleston 63, Mt. Zion 48

Chatham Glenwood 50, Jacksonville 47, 2OT

Chicago Christian 67, Aurora Central Catholic 38

Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Robinson 34

Coal City 52, Wilmington 43

Cobden 63, Mounds Meridian 51

Collins Academy 71, Schurz 40

Collinsville 67, Alton 44

DeKalb 62, Naperville Neuqua Valley 50

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 32, DeLand-Weldon 31

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 68, Downs Tri-Valley 49

Downers North 50, Hinsdale South 36

Dunlap 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 49

East Moline United 51, Quincy 44

Edwardsville 58, Belleville West 32

Effingham 56, Taylorville 43

Effingham St. Anthony 44, Farina South Central 38

Eisenhower 62, Springfield Southeast 61

El Paso-Gridley 70, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

Eldorado 51, Johnston City 34

Elgin 55, Streamwood 42

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 62, Ridgewood 41

Elmwood 39, Farmington 36, OT

Eureka 63, Lexington 44

Evergreen Park 74, Bremen 57

Fairfield 55, Carmi White County 26

Fieldcrest 81, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 58

Franklin (South County) 49, Edinburg (Coop) BK 13

Fremd 53, Hoffman Estates 44

Fulton 69, Riverdale 62

Gardner-South Wilmington 72, Cullom Tri-Point 41

Gilman Iroquois West 68, Cissna Park 36

Glenbard West 65, Hinsdale Central 50

Glenbrook North 62, Vernon Hills 55

Glenbrook South 71, Deerfield 49

Goreville 82, Vienna 47

Grant 40, Lakes Community 39

Hamilton County 50, Edwards County 41

Harrisburg 64, Herrin 55

Harvey Thornton 66, Thornridge 37

Havana 57, Midwest Central 42

Herscher 50, Reed-Custer 40

Hersey 73, Wheeling 58

Highland 41, Jerseyville Jersey 34

Homewood-Flossmoor 71, Bolingbrook 62

Hope Academy 56, Chicago (Christ the King) 42

Hyde Park 66, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 42

Illinois Valley Central 68, Fairbury Prairie Central 56

Jacksonville Routt 54, Greenfield-Northwestern 23

Joliet West 68, Aurora (West Aurora) 38

Kankakee 51, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 39

Kenwood 86, Bowen 49

Knoxville 72, Abingdon 58

Lake Forest 53, Lake Zurich 42

Larkin 54, South Elgin 53

Lemont 96, Argo 63

Lewistown 66, Quest Academy 63

Lincoln 49, Teutopolis 34

Lincoln-Way East 76, Sandburg 43

Lisle (Benet Academy) 41, Nazareth 25

Lisle 58, Peotone 56

Lockport 52, Andrew 44

Macon Meridian 67, Decatur St. Teresa 53

Maine South 67, Maine East 50

Maine West 59, Niles West 57

Marengo 76, Woodstock 47

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48, Joliet Catholic 32

Mascoutah 64, Waterloo 36

Massac County 60, West Frankfort 31

Metamora 51, Pekin 39

Milford 75, Chrisman 33

Monmouth United 67, Princeville 51

Morton 74, East Peoria 53

Mount Vernon 77, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54

Mt. Carmel 56, Robinson 34

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 50, Griggsville-Perry 33

Mundelein 68, Gurnee Warren 39

New Trier 58, Highland Park 25

Niles Notre Dame 56, Carmel 40

Nokomis 53, Springfield Lutheran 27

Normal Community 56, Peoria (H.S.) 43

North-Mac 64, Maroa-Forsyth 55

Oak Forest 45, Thornton Fractional South 37

Oak Lawn Community 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 59, OT

Oak Lawn Richards 75, Reavis 31

Oak Park River Forest 56, York 53

Okawville 52, Freeburg 49

Olney (Richland County) 53, Flora 35

Oswego 50, Romeoville 49

Oswego East 62, Joliet Central 41

Ottawa Marquette 65, Henry 39

Palatine 62, Conant 43

Paris 45, Red Hill 35

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Dwight 50

Payson Seymour 70, Rushville-Industry 42

Peoria Christian 53, Delavan 41

Pinckneyville 53, Carterville 46, OT

Plainfield South 37, Plainfield North 35

Pleasant Plains 52, Auburn 49

Princeton 64, Hall 35

Prospect 53, Elk Grove 26

Proviso East 57, Willowbrook 49

Putnam County 42, Woodland 32

Quincy Notre Dame 43, Camp Point Central 37

Riverside-Brookfield 74, Westmont 41

Riverton 37, New Berlin 34

Rock Island 70, Galesburg 60

Rockford East 67, Belvidere North 28

Rockford Jefferson 66, Freeport 56

Rockford Lutheran 97, Indian Creek 78

Rockridge 42, Morrison 39

Rolling Meadows 61, Buffalo Grove 53

Round Lake 63, North Chicago 47

Seneca 64, Lowpoint-Washburn 44

Sesser-Valier 63, Trico 54

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 33, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32

Springfield 51, Rochester 44

Springfield Lanphier 72, Decatur MacArthur 59

St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Pontiac 48

St. Patrick 74, Woodstock Marian 18

St. Viator 63, Marist 54

Steeleville 45, Carlyle 43

Sterling 72, Geneseo 63

Streator 63, Manteno 30

Tinley Park 67, Thornton Fractional North 63

Trenton Wesclin 55, Columbia 37

Triad 56, Bethalto Civic Memorial 44

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 68, Carrollton 53

Tuscola 63, Shelbyville 54

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 74, Blue Ridge 29

Warrensburg-Latham 50, Sullivan 16

Washington 62, Canton 37

Wauconda 50, Antioch 48

Waukegan 52, Stevenson 46

Wayne City 57, Sandoval 28

West Prairie 60, Illini West (Carthage) 33

Wethersfield 69, Galva 33

Wheaton Academy 58, Elmwood Park 49

Williamsville 33, Athens 31

Yorkville 51, Plainfield East 43

Yorkville Christian 94, Normal West 80

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Moline vs. Rock Island Alleman, ppd.

Momence vs. Watseka (coop), ccd.

Pawnee vs. Raymond Lincolnwood, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 53, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 21

Aledo (Mercer County) 40, Biggsville West Central 38

Alton Marquette 61, Granite City 39

Batavia 49, St. Charles East 34

Belvidere North 39, Rockford East 28

Bethalto Civic Memorial 50, Triad 30

Breese Central 70, Salem 26

Burlington Central 54, Prairie Ridge 40

Cary-Grove 40, Dundee-Crown 35

Champaign Central 71, Peoria Manual 30

Chicago (Lane) 51, Westinghouse 48

Collinsville 51, Alton 45

Columbia 43, Trenton Wesclin 37

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 32, DeLand-Weldon 31

Dunlap 67, Bartonville (Limestone) 38

Edwardsville 56, Belleville West 34

Elverado 64, Century 53

Evanston Township 63, Niles North 32

Fisher 41, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 31

Fremd 62, Hoffman Estates 20

Galena 46, Scales Mound 25

Geneseo 79, Sterling 52

Glenbrook South 54, Deerfield 41

Grant 55, Lakes Community 21

Grayslake Central 49, Grayslake North 32

Hersey 56, Wheeling 21

Highland 56, Jerseyville Jersey 37

Hillcrest 55, Shepard 30

Hononegah 52, Machesney Park Harlem 31

Illini West (Carthage) 68, Rushville-Industry 10

Johnsburg 54, Woodstock North 49

Joliet Catholic 59, Providence 49

Joliet West 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 46

Kankakee 71, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 15

Lanark Eastland 51, Amboy 49

Lemont 34, Argo 31

Lena-Winslow 53, Orangeville 24

Lincoln 61, Bloomington 34

Lyons 76, Proviso West 46

Maine South 63, Maine East 28

Maine West 58, Niles West 34

Martinsville 56, Dieterich 49

McGivney Catholic High School 51, East Alton-Wood River 24

Metamora 44, Pekin 28

Naperville North 62, Waubonsie Valley 26

Oak Forest 62, Thornton Fractional South 37

Oak Lawn Richards 49, Reavis 27

Peoria (H.S.) 70, Normal Community 34

Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 32, Beardstown 21

Plainfield North 56, Plainfield South 34

Polo 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 37

Princeville 58, Monmouth United 19

Prospect 55, Elk Grove 30

Providence 66, St. Laurence 47

Quincy Notre Dame 65, West Hancock 24

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 51, Annawan 44

Red Bud 50, New Athens 33

Rock Island 56, Galesburg 51

Rockford Auburn 47, Belvidere 18

Rockford Boylan 60, Rockford Guilford 50

Rockford Jefferson 56, Freeport 35

Rolling Meadows 49, Buffalo Grove 43

Romeoville 50, Oswego 43

Rosary 55, Montini 53

Round Lake 61, North Chicago 16

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61, Normal University 34

Schurz 27, Chicago Academy 23

Somonauk 28, Hinckley-Big Rock 25

South Elgin 60, Larkin 26

Springfield 51, Rochester 44

Springfield Lanphier 49, Decatur MacArthur 29

St. Charles North 67, Glenbard North 36

St. Viator 56, Loyola 53

Streamwood 64, Elgin 29

Tinley Park 56, Thornton Fractional North 31

Walther Christian Academy 67, Chicago (Christ the King) 39

Washington 49, Canton 22

Waterloo Gibault 48, Valmeyer 24

Wauconda 53, Antioch 35

Wayne City 45, Galatia 27

Wheaton North 44, Geneva 27

Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Lake Park 45

Whitney Young 60, Jones College Prep 27

Willowbrook 61, Proviso East 31

Willows 48, Josephinum 25

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 35, Stark County 32

Yorkville 51, Plainfield East 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oak Park River Forest vs. York, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

