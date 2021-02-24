Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 37, Hampshire 25
Altamont 61, Neoga 59
Anna-Jonesboro 61, Sparta 51
Arcola 52, Okaw Valley 44
Augusta Southeastern 67, West Hancock 45
Aurora Christian 68, Kankakee (McNamara) 65
Barrington 51, Schaumburg 39
Belleville East 69, East St. Louis 66
Bensenville (Fenton) 58, Glenbard South 54
Benton 46, Murphysboro/Elverado 43
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 76, Addison Trail 51
Bloomington 71, Urbana 42
Bloomington Central Catholic 49, Monticello 42
Bluford Webber 40, Woodlawn 26
Breese Central 55, Salem 33
Breese Mater Dei 77, Waterloo Gibault 39
Brimfield 52, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 47
Buffalo Tri-City 77, Calvary 69
Bunker Hill 43, Mount Olive 38
Burlington Central 70, Prairie Ridge 46
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 68, Astoria/VIT Co-op 43
Calhoun 56, North Greene 49
Casey-Westfield 58, Marshall 45
Centralia Christ Our Rock 72, Grayville 49
Cerro Gordo 90, Fisher 74
Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Rantoul 37
Charleston 63, Mt. Zion 48
Chatham Glenwood 50, Jacksonville 47, 2OT
Chicago Christian 67, Aurora Central Catholic 38
Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Robinson 34
Coal City 52, Wilmington 43
Cobden 63, Mounds Meridian 51
Collins Academy 71, Schurz 40
Collinsville 67, Alton 44
DeKalb 62, Naperville Neuqua Valley 50
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 32, DeLand-Weldon 31
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 68, Downs Tri-Valley 49
Downers North 50, Hinsdale South 36
Dunlap 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 49
East Moline United 51, Quincy 44
Edwardsville 58, Belleville West 32
Effingham 56, Taylorville 43
Effingham St. Anthony 44, Farina South Central 38
Eisenhower 62, Springfield Southeast 61
El Paso-Gridley 70, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34
Eldorado 51, Johnston City 34
Elgin 55, Streamwood 42
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 62, Ridgewood 41
Elmwood 39, Farmington 36, OT
Eureka 63, Lexington 44
Evergreen Park 74, Bremen 57
Fairfield 55, Carmi White County 26
Fieldcrest 81, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 58
Franklin (South County) 49, Edinburg (Coop) BK 13
Fremd 53, Hoffman Estates 44
Fulton 69, Riverdale 62
Gardner-South Wilmington 72, Cullom Tri-Point 41
Gilman Iroquois West 68, Cissna Park 36
Glenbard West 65, Hinsdale Central 50
Glenbrook North 62, Vernon Hills 55
Glenbrook South 71, Deerfield 49
Goreville 82, Vienna 47
Grant 40, Lakes Community 39
Hamilton County 50, Edwards County 41
Harrisburg 64, Herrin 55
Harvey Thornton 66, Thornridge 37
Havana 57, Midwest Central 42
Herscher 50, Reed-Custer 40
Hersey 73, Wheeling 58
Highland 41, Jerseyville Jersey 34
Homewood-Flossmoor 71, Bolingbrook 62
Hope Academy 56, Chicago (Christ the King) 42
Hyde Park 66, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 42
Illinois Valley Central 68, Fairbury Prairie Central 56
Jacksonville Routt 54, Greenfield-Northwestern 23
Joliet West 68, Aurora (West Aurora) 38
Kankakee 51, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 39
Kenwood 86, Bowen 49
Knoxville 72, Abingdon 58
Lake Forest 53, Lake Zurich 42
Larkin 54, South Elgin 53
Lemont 96, Argo 63
Lewistown 66, Quest Academy 63
Lincoln 49, Teutopolis 34
Lincoln-Way East 76, Sandburg 43
Lisle (Benet Academy) 41, Nazareth 25
Lisle 58, Peotone 56
Lockport 52, Andrew 44
Macon Meridian 67, Decatur St. Teresa 53
Maine South 67, Maine East 50
Maine West 59, Niles West 57
Marengo 76, Woodstock 47
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48, Joliet Catholic 32
Mascoutah 64, Waterloo 36
Massac County 60, West Frankfort 31
Metamora 51, Pekin 39
Milford 75, Chrisman 33
Monmouth United 67, Princeville 51
Morton 74, East Peoria 53
Mount Vernon 77, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54
Mt. Carmel 56, Robinson 34
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 50, Griggsville-Perry 33
Mundelein 68, Gurnee Warren 39
New Trier 58, Highland Park 25
Niles Notre Dame 56, Carmel 40
Nokomis 53, Springfield Lutheran 27
Normal Community 56, Peoria (H.S.) 43
North-Mac 64, Maroa-Forsyth 55
Oak Forest 45, Thornton Fractional South 37
Oak Lawn Community 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 59, OT
Oak Lawn Richards 75, Reavis 31
Oak Park River Forest 56, York 53
Okawville 52, Freeburg 49
Olney (Richland County) 53, Flora 35
Oswego 50, Romeoville 49
Oswego East 62, Joliet Central 41
Ottawa Marquette 65, Henry 39
Palatine 62, Conant 43
Paris 45, Red Hill 35
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Dwight 50
Payson Seymour 70, Rushville-Industry 42
Peoria Christian 53, Delavan 41
Pinckneyville 53, Carterville 46, OT
Plainfield South 37, Plainfield North 35
Pleasant Plains 52, Auburn 49
Princeton 64, Hall 35
Prospect 53, Elk Grove 26
Proviso East 57, Willowbrook 49
Putnam County 42, Woodland 32
Quincy Notre Dame 43, Camp Point Central 37
Riverside-Brookfield 74, Westmont 41
Riverton 37, New Berlin 34
Rock Island 70, Galesburg 60
Rockford East 67, Belvidere North 28
Rockford Jefferson 66, Freeport 56
Rockford Lutheran 97, Indian Creek 78
Rockridge 42, Morrison 39
Rolling Meadows 61, Buffalo Grove 53
Round Lake 63, North Chicago 47
Seneca 64, Lowpoint-Washburn 44
Sesser-Valier 63, Trico 54
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 33, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32
Springfield 51, Rochester 44
Springfield Lanphier 72, Decatur MacArthur 59
St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Pontiac 48
St. Patrick 74, Woodstock Marian 18
St. Viator 63, Marist 54
Steeleville 45, Carlyle 43
Sterling 72, Geneseo 63
Streator 63, Manteno 30
Tinley Park 67, Thornton Fractional North 63
Trenton Wesclin 55, Columbia 37
Triad 56, Bethalto Civic Memorial 44
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 68, Carrollton 53
Tuscola 63, Shelbyville 54
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 74, Blue Ridge 29
Warrensburg-Latham 50, Sullivan 16
Washington 62, Canton 37
Wauconda 50, Antioch 48
Waukegan 52, Stevenson 46
Wayne City 57, Sandoval 28
West Prairie 60, Illini West (Carthage) 33
Wethersfield 69, Galva 33
Wheaton Academy 58, Elmwood Park 49
Williamsville 33, Athens 31
Yorkville 51, Plainfield East 43
Yorkville Christian 94, Normal West 80
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Moline vs. Rock Island Alleman, ppd.
Momence vs. Watseka (coop), ccd.
Pawnee vs. Raymond Lincolnwood, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 53, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 21
Aledo (Mercer County) 40, Biggsville West Central 38
Alton Marquette 61, Granite City 39
Batavia 49, St. Charles East 34
Belvidere North 39, Rockford East 28
Bethalto Civic Memorial 50, Triad 30
Breese Central 70, Salem 26
Burlington Central 54, Prairie Ridge 40
Cary-Grove 40, Dundee-Crown 35
Champaign Central 71, Peoria Manual 30
Chicago (Lane) 51, Westinghouse 48
Collinsville 51, Alton 45
Columbia 43, Trenton Wesclin 37
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 32, DeLand-Weldon 31
Dunlap 67, Bartonville (Limestone) 38
Edwardsville 56, Belleville West 34
Elverado 64, Century 53
Evanston Township 63, Niles North 32
Fisher 41, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 31
Fremd 62, Hoffman Estates 20
Galena 46, Scales Mound 25
Geneseo 79, Sterling 52
Glenbrook South 54, Deerfield 41
Grant 55, Lakes Community 21
Grayslake Central 49, Grayslake North 32
Hersey 56, Wheeling 21
Highland 56, Jerseyville Jersey 37
Hillcrest 55, Shepard 30
Hononegah 52, Machesney Park Harlem 31
Illini West (Carthage) 68, Rushville-Industry 10
Johnsburg 54, Woodstock North 49
Joliet Catholic 59, Providence 49
Joliet West 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 46
Kankakee 71, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 15
Lanark Eastland 51, Amboy 49
Lemont 34, Argo 31
Lena-Winslow 53, Orangeville 24
Lincoln 61, Bloomington 34
Lyons 76, Proviso West 46
Maine South 63, Maine East 28
Maine West 58, Niles West 34
Martinsville 56, Dieterich 49
McGivney Catholic High School 51, East Alton-Wood River 24
Metamora 44, Pekin 28
Naperville North 62, Waubonsie Valley 26
Oak Forest 62, Thornton Fractional South 37
Oak Lawn Richards 49, Reavis 27
Peoria (H.S.) 70, Normal Community 34
Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 32, Beardstown 21
Plainfield North 56, Plainfield South 34
Polo 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 37
Princeville 58, Monmouth United 19
Prospect 55, Elk Grove 30
Providence 66, St. Laurence 47
Quincy Notre Dame 65, West Hancock 24
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 51, Annawan 44
Red Bud 50, New Athens 33
Rock Island 56, Galesburg 51
Rockford Auburn 47, Belvidere 18
Rockford Boylan 60, Rockford Guilford 50
Rockford Jefferson 56, Freeport 35
Rolling Meadows 49, Buffalo Grove 43
Romeoville 50, Oswego 43
Rosary 55, Montini 53
Round Lake 61, North Chicago 16
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61, Normal University 34
Schurz 27, Chicago Academy 23
Somonauk 28, Hinckley-Big Rock 25
South Elgin 60, Larkin 26
Springfield 51, Rochester 44
Springfield Lanphier 49, Decatur MacArthur 29
St. Charles North 67, Glenbard North 36
St. Viator 56, Loyola 53
Streamwood 64, Elgin 29
Tinley Park 56, Thornton Fractional North 31
Walther Christian Academy 67, Chicago (Christ the King) 39
Washington 49, Canton 22
Waterloo Gibault 48, Valmeyer 24
Wauconda 53, Antioch 35
Wayne City 45, Galatia 27
Wheaton North 44, Geneva 27
Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Lake Park 45
Whitney Young 60, Jones College Prep 27
Willowbrook 61, Proviso East 31
Willows 48, Josephinum 25
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 35, Stark County 32
Yorkville 51, Plainfield East 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oak Park River Forest vs. York, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/