Thousands celebrate reinstatement of Nepal’s Parliament

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters have thrown confetti and chanted slogans in Nepal’s capital to celebrate Parliament’s reinstatement by the Supreme Court. The court order was major blow to troubled Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who dissolved the legislature in December because of a feud within the governing Nepal Communist Party. The jubilant demonstrators applauded the court’s decision and demanded Oli’s immediate dismissal. The court ruled on Tuesday that the dissolution was unconstitutional and that a meeting of the reinstated body must be called within 13 days. Oli has not made any public comments since the ruling, which has put him in a difficult position because he will not have the support of a majority of lawmakers.