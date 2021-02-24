Republicans push back on Pelosi proposal for riot commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders in the House and Senate say a proposed plan for an independent commission to study the Capitol insurrection is overly tilted toward Democrats. They say the panel should be an even party split in the mold of a similar panel formed more than 15 years ago to study the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. A draft proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would create an 11-member commission with four Republicans and seven Democrats, three of whom would be chosen by President Joe Biden. That’s according an aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the details, which have not yet been publicly released.