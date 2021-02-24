Renovations planned for Charles Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of Rockford's longest streets could see some major changes.

A construction project to renovate parts of Charles Streets is in the early proposal stages. The project would span from 29th St. to Parkside Dr. That section would be repaved.

The sidewalk on the south side of the street would become a multi-use path and car lanes would become more narrow.

""In general, the wider the street is, the faster it is that people travel down it," said Tom Okite with Chastain and Associates.

"And so right now, these are 12-foot lanes and that's as wide as they get and people can really motor down the street. Taking these lanes and reducing them down to about 11-foot lanes, that's one of the factors that's going to calm traffic down a little bit."

The city is doing a planning study to determine what the final design of the project will be. Construction is planned to start in 2024.