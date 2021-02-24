President and CEO of United Way of Rock River Valley, Paul Logli, retiring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A long-time leader of one of Rockford's non-profit organizations is set to retire.

United Way of Rock River Valley today announced that President and CEO Paul Logli has decided to retire, effective June 30, 2021. United Way’s Board of Directors has begun the process of securing Logli’s successor.

Logli joined the UWRRV in December of 2008 and helped lead the organization through myriad changes over the years.

Under his leadership, UWRRV transitioned into an issue-oriented organization in order to make a deeper impact on specific issues facing the region.

In 2014, he spearheaded the launch of two United Way’s Strong Neighborhood Houses for residents in Midtown and Ellis Heights neighborhoods. A third Strong Neighborhood House recently opened on Marie Avenue in Machesney Park.

Most recently, Logli oversaw United Way’s launch of Move the Middle – an initiative that addresses the unique needs of sixth, seventh, and eighth graders.

Originally, Logli intended to announce his retirement last April, 2020 at UWRVV’s 100 Year anniversary gala.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gala was never held and he subsequently postponed his retirement to oversee the organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

More than $1 million was raised and distributed to agencies on the front line to meet the community’s emerging needs during the pandemic.

“It has been an honor to serve the community as United Way CEO,” said Logli. “I truly believe that our community is stronger because of United Way and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of an organization that has served the community for more than one hundred years.”

Before joining United Way, Logli was a circuit court judge, and before that served 21 years as Winnebago County State’s Attorney, the longest tenure in the county’s history.

A fixture in the Rockford community, Logli has given of his time and efforts to numerous causes such as Rockford Public Library, Transform Rockford, and Alignment Rockford.

He is considered the founder of the Carrie Lynn Children’s Advocacy Center and is a Charter Board Member of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.