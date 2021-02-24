Police: Rockford man shot Tuesday night currently in critical condition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department is providing more information on a Tuesday night shooting on Shillington Dr.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired in the 7400 block of Shillington Dr. late Tuesday night.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they noticed a patio door and window of the home had been shot out.

Police entered the home and say the house was unoccupied.

Authorities were notified a short time later of a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital. Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at this time.

There's no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.