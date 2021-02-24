Skip to Content

No. 13 Creighton comes off layoff with 77-53 win over DePaul

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points apiece and No. 13 Creighton made fast work of DePaul in a 77-53 win. The Bluejays have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight. DePaul sustained its most lopsided loss since a 38-point defeat to Providence last March. Creighton was playing its first game in 10 days because of a regularly scheduled break. The Bluejays led by as many as 30 points in the second half. Romeo Weems and Charlie Moore scoring nine points apiece to lead DePaul.

