NIU addresses teacher shortage in Illinois through PLEDGE programs

DEKALB (WREX) — Illinois is continuing to deal with a shortage of teachers. Now, Northern Illinois University is looking to help solve that problem with some new programs.

They are called PLEDGE programs. PLEDGE stands for Partnering to Lead and Empower District-Grown Educators. The programs focus on partnering with school districts to prepare educators to work there. For example, at RPS 205, There is the Aspiring Teacher initiative. That is where student teachers work a full school year in Rockford before being offered a job. There is also the Principal Residency Program, where the school district pays for 20 of its educators to earn master's degrees in Educational Administration.

"We find that there is a higher retention rate for those folks who are from the community, " said NIU College of Education Dean Laurie Elish-Piper. "And we also find that they hit the ground running because they understand the community, the district, they understand the resources and they see themselves as an insider."

NIU says it is ready to talk with RPS 205 over creating a program that helps paraprofessionals in Rockford earn LBS-1 degrees in Special Education through the university.