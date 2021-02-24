Machesney Park celebrates 40th anniversary

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX)- Machesney Park celebrated it's fortieth anniversary of becoming an official village. Village residents and community leaders are proud of this landmark moment for the Village and want to continue to get the community to grow.

"We are very, very proud of this moment. 40 years is just an amazing accomplishment for the village," said Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson.

Mayor Johnson beamed with pride when discussing his community. The Village's history began in the early 20th century, but Machesney Park truly didn't blossom until around War World II.

However, what's unique about Machesney Park is that it was originally know as Harlem Township, North Park and the Village is named after the Machesney Airport founder Fred Machesney. It wasn't until the 1980s when a group of residents wanted to get the Village incorporated.

Today Machesney Park is a village where companies and people come to thrive.

"Machesney Park is a very unique community. We honor the fact that we strive in trying to get people to work, play, and live in Machesney Park," Johnson said.