Lott, Taylor lift Marquette women past No. 24 DePaul 85-71

CHICAGO (AP) — Selena Lott scored 25 points, Camryn Taylor added 20, combining for 37 in the second half, and Marquette defeated DePaul 85-71. The Golden Eagles have won six straight with their first win over a ranked team since beating DePaul at the end of last season. The win clinched the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament next weekend. Lexi Held scored 23 points for the Blue Demon, who have lost back-to-back games to unranked teams. DePaul shot 38.9% after shooting 38.2% in an 83-72 loss to Creighton.