Lawmaker: Three people killed in clashes in southeast Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The semiofficial ILNA news agency has reported that three people were killed over two days in clashes in the southeastern Iran town of Saravan near the border with Pakistan. An angry mob stormed the district governor’s office Tuesday, a day after shootings at the border. Tuesday’s ILNA report quoted Malak Fazeli, Saravan’s representative in parliament, as saying: “As far as I know, three people lost their lives while being transferred to the hospital.” It was unclear whether all three people were killed in the border shootings or if one of the fatalities was a result of the chaos at the district governor’s office.