Italy presses UN for answers on envoy’s slaying in Congo

ROME (AP) — Italy is pressing the United Nations for answers about the attack on a U.N. food aid convoy in Congo that left a young ambassador and his paramilitary police bodyguard dead. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, addressing lawmakers in Rome on Wednesday, said Italy has asked both the U.N. and the World Food Program to open an investigation into the security arrangements for convoy, which was attacked two days earlier. The minister said Italy will spare no efforts in determining the truth behind the killing of Ambassador Luca Attanasio and Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci. A WFP Congolese driver, Moustapha Milambo, was also killed in the attack. The convoy was visiting a school feeding project in eastern Congo.