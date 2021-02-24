Italy orders food delivery services to treat riders better

ROME (AP) — Italy is going after online food delivery companies for how they treat the cyclists who deliver the food, many of them immigrants. Milan prosecutors said that four major delivery companies in Italy have been given 90 days to improve working conditions, including by providing riders with safe bicycles, accident compensation, job contracts and training. Authorities also issued a total of $880 million in fines. The four companies have about 60,000 delivery people using bicycles and motor scooters. One prosecutor lamented on Wednesday that they were practically treated like slaves. Italian news agency LaPresse said three of the four companies issued statements expressing surprise and contending that they offer their riders flexibility and safety.