Honduras leader warns drug cooperation with US endangered

TEGUCIGALPÁ, Honduras (AP) — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is warning that antinarcotics cooperation with the United States could “collapse” if U.S. authorities believe “false testimony” in U.S. courts accusing him of cooperating with traffickers. Hernández spoke before the Central American country’s legislature Wednesday, a day after several Democratic U.S. senators backed a bill calling on President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on Hernández and “determine whether he is a specially designated narcotics trafficker.” Hernández has repeated denied testimony by witnesses in U.S. drug prosecutions accusing him of protecting and taking bribes from traffickers. He has not been charged, however.