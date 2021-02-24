Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A former member of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration who previously accused him of sexual harassment has offered new details. Lindsey Boylan said in a Wednesday post that the Democrat once kissed her on the lips without consent. During her more than three years in the administration, she said Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” compared her to one of his rumored ex-girlfriends and once joked they should play strip poker. Cuomo previously called her allegations “just not true.” Cuomo’s spokesperson Caitlin Girouard said Wednesday that all Boylan’s “claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.”