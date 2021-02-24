Florida man charged with trying to join Islamic militants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A federal indictment says a Florida man traveled to Turkey and attempted to enter Syria so he could help Islamic State militants. A grand jury on Tuesday charged Mohamed Suliman with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Suliman, of Gainesville, was previously charged last September but the complaint wasn’t made public until the beginning of the month when Suliman was arrested, following his expulsion from a foreign country. Prosecutors didn’t say where he was arrested, though court documents noted he had been living in India. A judge has ordered Suliman to remain in federal custody.