Coronavirus positivity rate falls below 3 percent for first time in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the coronavirus has reached a new record-low in Region 1.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health provided its latest update on the virus.

In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus fell to 2.9% as of Feb. 21, according to IDPH.

That's the lowest the region's positivity rate has been since IDPH started tracking metric last summer.

State health officials also reported 2,022 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus across the state on Wednesday. The state also reported 44 more deaths.

Of those 44 deaths, five were reported in Region 1—3 in Winnebago County and 2 in Stephenson County. All of the residents were at least in their 60s. A Winnebago County man in his 20s was included in the state's death toll numbers on Tuesday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,179,342 cases and 20,374 deaths since the pandemic started.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 17–23, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 2,310,929 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 291,273 for long-term care facilities.

