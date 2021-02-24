Bipartisan push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin is gaining steam with the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature, a move backed by a Republican congressman and a recently formed coalition of the state’s civic and business leaders. The bill unveiled Wednesday is the first that Republicans have supported on the matter. A measure introduced by Democrats last session didn’t even get a hearing. It’s unclear whether the latest bipartisan bill has the support of Republican legislative leaders. Supporters say ranked-choice voting would make elections less politically polarized. Opponents say it would be too complicated and open to abuse.