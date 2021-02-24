Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to review U.S. supply chains for large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals. Also part of the review are semiconductors that power cars, phones, military equipment and other goods. The United States has become increasingly reliant on imports of these goods. Biden administration officials say that presents a potential national security and economic risk that they hope to address with the planned 100-day review and the possibility of increased domestic production. Biden will also look to work with international partners to ensure a stable and reliable supply chain.