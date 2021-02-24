Asian shares slip on jitters over inflation, interest rates

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are lower in Asia as investors weigh the possibility that inflation might prompt central banks to adjust their ultra-low interest rate policies. Hong Kong led the decline on Wednesday, losing 2.7%. A late burst of buying erased much of an early slide on Wall Street Tuesday. The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%, having clawed back most of an early drop of as much as 3.9%. Facebook, Disney, Netflix and other communications stocks helped drive the comeback. Bond yields held near their highest level in a year.