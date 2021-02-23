Warmest temperatures since late December on the way for Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A seasonably warm day is on tap for the Stateline following the recent stretch of below-average temperatures.

Warmest day of the week:

Forecast highs Tuesday manage to get into the middle 40s in the Rockford area, which could make it the warmest since December 27th.

Some of the warmest temperatures since late December is on the way Tuesday.

The warmth is coming about thanks to a southwesterly wind, which could gust to 20 miles per hour at times. That southwesterly direction pulls in warmer temperatures ahead of an approaching cold front late Tuesday.

Sunny skies and a southwesterly winds give way to increasing clouds and a shifting wind direction by Wednesday morning. The cold front responsible for the wind shift could spark a passing sprinkle or two during the overnight hours Tuesday.

A passing sprinkle is possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures arrive by Wednesday with forecast highs back into the lower 40s. While this is still above average, it might feel a tad chillier thanks to a northwesterly wind gusting to 25 miles per hour.

Brief cooldown ahead:

Cooler temperatures briefly make a run at the Stateline, especially late Wednesday into Thursday. Lows Wednesday and Thursday drop into the upper teens, with highs Thursday not getting out of the 30s.

As a reminder, even though warmer weather is preferred over the next eight to 14 days, brief periods of cooler weather are still possible. Our cooldown Thursday is short-lived, as temperatures look to climb above average for the weekend.

Watching the weekend:

Our weather pattern remains pretty quiet, however there is a chance for some wintry weather this weekend.

The first round could come in late Friday into Saturday morning. Light snow and possibly even some freezing drizzle are possible. Current guidance keeps weather generally dry during that period, so don't go cancelling any plans just yet.

Sunday is when the second round of wintry weather potential moves into the Stateline. With highs in the upper 30s, this is likely to come in the form of a wintry mix.