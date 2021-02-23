UK’s leader warns climate change threatens world security

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is warning world leaders that climate change is a threat to the security of all nations. At a U.N. meeting Tuesday, he sharply criticized people across the globe who say this is “green stuff from a bunch of tree-hugging, tofu-munchers and not suited to international diplomacy.” Johnson pointed to weather-related disasters leading people to violent extremism, human trafficking and growing opium poppies. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said the Biden administration aims to put the U.S. on a route to cut fossil fuel emissions that is “irreversible by any president or any demagogue of the future.”