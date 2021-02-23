Two Days Later: Madigan wants successor to resign

CHICAGO, Ill. – The longest-serving lawmaker in Illinois history is suggesting his successor should resign two days after his appointment.

26-year-old Edward Guerra Kodatt received 63% of the weighted vote to win former Rep. Mike Madigan’s seat on Sunday.

“After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District,” stated Madigan and 13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn. “We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace.”

It’s unknown if Kodatt plans to resign. The Capitol Bureau will also investigate to learn more about the “questionable conduct.”

The former House Speaker put his 56% of the weighted vote toward Kodatt Sunday morning. Many already questioned Kodatt’s background since he worked as an infrastructure manager for Quinn, one of Madigan’s closest allies, since 2017.

Madigan represented the 22nd district for 50 years.

This story will be updated.